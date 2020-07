Or Copy this URL to Share

Birdie Gill (95), widow of Andrew Gill, passed on Monday, July 13th in Lexington, Kentucky. She was a lifelong resident of Louisville, until her health began to fail her approximately 14 years ago. Arrangements pending, Fender Funeral Home, Lexington, KY.









