Bishop Dr. Michael Eugene Ford, Sr.Louisville - 67, passed away Friday, October 30, 2020. Bishop Dr. Ford was the Senior Pastor of Christ Temple Christian Life Center for 28 years and served his congregation selflessly. He was the founder and overseer of 39 churches and 3 primary schools in East Africa. In 2016 he was consecrated as the Assistant Presiding Bishop of the Pentecostal Churches of the Apostolic Faith International, Inc.Ford completed one tour of duty in the Vietnam War as a combat medic. He was named a "Drug Czar" with the Louisville-Jefferson County A.W.A.R.E. Coalition. He served as Chaplain Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Air Force Civil Air Patrol. Dr. Ford is the former president of the West Louisville Ministerial Alliance, and was president of the Kentucky Pastors in Action Coalition at the time of his passing.Bishop Ford was dedicated to life-long learning and devoted most of his life to formal education. He earned his undergraduate degree in Philosophy and Religious Studies from Spalding University, then a Master of Religion Cum Laude from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary. Bishop obtained a Doctorate of Ministry degree from Oral Roberts School of Missions and Theology. Dr. Ford was a student at the prestigious Harvard School of Business in the Leadership Certification track at the time of his passing.Dr. Ford's literary works include: Say It Before You See It, The Extraordinary Grace of God, Isabella and Junkyard Dog, Stop Scott!, C'mon Scott!, Serious Scott, and So This Is Church.Bishop Ford was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. His late wife, Wanda Marie Ford precedes him in death. He is survived by his wife, Lady Kesha D. Ford; children, Melissa N. Ford, Michael E. Ford, Jr. (Andrea L.), Mark A. Ford, Scott D. Ford (Tionne C.), Candice R. Bland (Stephen) and Michelle N. Ford; eighteen grandchildren, six siblings, a host of nieces and nephews, extended family and in-laws, and church family.A four day virtual Celebration of Life will be streamed on the Christ Temple Christian Life Center Facebook page, as well as on the church's YouTube forum. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 through Thursday, November 12, 2020, services will be held from 7-9 p.m., and on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10a.m.-12 p.m. There will be no visitation or public services at the church.The family welcomes contributions to the Christ Temple Family Life Center Project as an expression of sympathy in lieu of flowers.Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons.