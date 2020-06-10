BJ "Andy" AndersonLouisville - 97, passed away June 8, 2020.He was born August 28, 1922 in Sunfish, KY.BJ served his country in the United States Coast Guard for 37 and a half years, and served during WWII in the Phillipeans as a radio man. He served in the active reserves and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer.He worked in Stock Control at Chevron for 40 years.He was Treasurer Emeritus of Masonic Lodge PRP 959 / St. Matthews 906, served as president of The Fraternal Order Of Police Associate Lodge both state and local, a member of the Citizens Police Academy, he sat on the Advisory Board for LMPD 3rd Division, a member of Kosair Shrine, The Scottish Rite, and Valley of Louisville, Radio Operator (Call Sign W4PJZ) for Disaster Emergency Services, received the Presidential Gold Award for Volunteering, and former manager of his son's band The Rustics.BJ is preceded in death by his parents, Biddie and Frando Anderson; wives, Joyce (Uselton) Anderson, Jean (Snoddy) Anderson; brother, James S. Anderson; grandchild, Lesley Anne Nicholas.He is survived by his children, Richard J. Anderson, Sharon A. Nicholas (Norman), Barry L. Anderson (Janet); sister, Betty J. Bagley; grandchildren, Richard David Anderson (Jennifer), Mark Edward Anderson (Cristy); four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.Owen Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.