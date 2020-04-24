|
|
Blaise N. Cannon
Louisville - Blaise N. Cannon, 26, of Louisville, KY passed away suddenly on March 31, 2020 in Watertown, MA. Blaise was a 2012 graduate of Fern Creek High School where he played baseball and football and made the all-city football team. He got a computer engineering degree at Centre College where he also played football and baseball. He loved working on computers and helping others with his skills. He was employed by Paytronix as a software quality assurance engineer. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Jean "Red" Cannon, and grandfather, Conrad Grant. He is survived by his parents, Scott & Gail Cannon, brother Brian (DeeAnn) Cannon, niece Breeann, grandmother Patricia Grant, grandfather Coleman Cannon, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Due to the Covid-19 crisis, his body was cremated, and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020