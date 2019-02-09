|
|
Blake Palmer
Shelbyville - Blake Palmer, 17 of Shelbyville passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 as
the result of an auto accident.
Blake was a junior at Shelby County High School. He loved all sports but his passion was playing on the Shelby County Rocket Baseball Team. He loved hunting, fishing, four wheeling and anything to do with the outdoors. He was involved with helping with the Special Education Program at Shelby County High School.
Blake is survived by his mother, Cassie Bidwell (Matthew), Shelbyville; his father, Shane Palmer (Stacy), Mt. Washington; his brothers, Lan Bidwell, Shelbyville; Aidan Palmer and Zander Palmer, both of Mt. Washington; his sister, McKenzie Bidwell, Shelbyville; his grandparents, Allen and Renea Simon; Bobby and Theresa Shaver; both of Shelbyville; Michael and Nancy Bidwell, Columbus, OH; his great grandfather, Brownie Shaver, Shelbyville; his great grandmother, Scottie Noland, Irvin, KY; his aunt and uncle, Cathie and Taylor Shaver; his aunts, Ann Hughes and Jerri Taylor; his uncle, Joseph Palmer, all of Shelbyville; and his girlfriend, Mallory Moses. Blake not only will be missed by his family and baseball teammates but also by all his friends and classmates.
Funeral services will be 3:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at the Shelby Christian Church. Visitation will be 1-6 P.M. Sunday, February 10th and 2-8 P.M. Monday, February 11th at the Shannon Funeral Home and from 2-3 P.M. Tuesday at Shelby Christian Church . Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shelby County Rockets Baseball Team, 1701 Frankfort Road, Shelbyville, KY 40065; Martha L. Collins High Baseball Team, 801 Discovery Blvd., Shelbyville, KY 40065 or Special Olympics Kentucky, 105 Lakeview Ct., Frankfort, KY 40601.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 9, 2019