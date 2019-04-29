|
Blanche A. (Boesing) Finn
Starlight - Blanche Agnes (Boesing) Finn, 92, of Starlight, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Blanche was a life long member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Starlight.
Blanche is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John V. Finn; and is survived by her loving children, Jim (Jackie) Finn, Jerome "Jerry" (Jill) Finn, Therese Finn, Lois (Jerry) Dailey, John M. Finn, Walter (Mary Beth) Finn, Carmel (Chris) Quire, Martha (David) Patton, and Elaine (Paul) Lonnemann; 35 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning from 9:00 am until 10:45 am at St. John's Catholic Church, followed by Mass and burial at 11:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Blanche's memory can be made to St. John's Catholic Youth Ministry or Hosparus of Southern Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 29, 2019