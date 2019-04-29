Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 949-9900
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
3309 Ballard Lane
New Albany, IN 47150
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Blanche Finn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Blanche A. (Boesing) Finn


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Blanche A. (Boesing) Finn Obituary
Blanche A. (Boesing) Finn

Starlight - Blanche Agnes (Boesing) Finn, 92, of Starlight, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019 with her loving family by her side. Blanche was a life long member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Starlight.

Blanche is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, John V. Finn; and is survived by her loving children, Jim (Jackie) Finn, Jerome "Jerry" (Jill) Finn, Therese Finn, Lois (Jerry) Dailey, John M. Finn, Walter (Mary Beth) Finn, Carmel (Chris) Quire, Martha (David) Patton, and Elaine (Paul) Lonnemann; 35 grandchildren; and 22 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning from 9:00 am until 10:45 am at St. John's Catholic Church, followed by Mass and burial at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Blanche's memory can be made to St. John's Catholic Youth Ministry or Hosparus of Southern Indiana.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 29, 2019
