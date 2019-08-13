|
Blanche Christine Kitchens Walton
LOUISVILLE - Blanche Christine Kitchens Walton was born in Logan County Ky. in 1922 and raised in a loving farm family in Bucksville with her three sisters. She was always hardworking, anxious to please and fun loving. She was a cheerleader at Chandlers Chapel High School. She married Howard Walton in 1941 and together they celebrated 55 years of marriage. Following the war for several years, they co-owned and ran with her sister and brother in law a successful restaurant in Franklin Ky. Blanche was always busy homemaking, caring for family and others. She will always be remembered as hardworking, honest and generous. She was a former member of Shively Baptist, Hurstbourne Baptist and attended Southeast Christian most recently. She was preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Bertie Kitchens, husband Howard Walton, and a daughter Judy Hopkins. She is survived by a sibling Rachael Henderson, a son, Bill (Becky), four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was generous, hardworking and loved people. She loved the challenge of hunting for antiques and making real estate deals, skills learned from her father who was a successful farmer and cattle rancher.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Burial and graveside service will be held in Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green Ky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 13, 2019