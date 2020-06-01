Blanche E. Little
Blanche E. Little

Louisville - age 94, passed away on May 31, 2020. She was born on September 2, 1925 to the late Dewey and Virgie Elswick.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Teddie Little; four brothers, Craig, James Homer, Don Roger, and Ollie Elswick; and one sister, Beatrice Elswick.

Blanche is survived by her children, Ruth Ellen Carter (Larry), Lacy Little (Mara), Betty Ann Carroll (Joe), and Ted Little, Jr. (Patricia); one brother, Bobby Joe Elswick; four sisters, Ethel Stallings, Rosa Pickett, Wanda Lou Fox, and Jewell Flanery; ten grandchildren, twenty three great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be private due to the current restrictions surrounding the viral pandemic. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Ormsby Heights Baptist Church (2120 Lower Hunters Trace Louisville, KY 40216.)






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
