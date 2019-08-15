Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Blanche J. Baxter


1934 - 2019
Blanche J. Baxter Obituary
Blanche J. Baxter

Louisville - was born on December 14, 1934 and passed into her heavenly reward on August 12, 2019. The former Blanche Thompson was married to Charles M. Baxter for over 60 years until he passed in 2017. She was a devoted member of both Chapel Hill and St Stephen UCC where she sang in the choir. She was also a big fan of PRP Basketball. The following were left to cherish her memory: daughter Janet Storm (Richard), son Michael Baxter (Jamie) and granddaughters Suzy Storm, Alicia Storm, Kelli Storm, Mikayla Baxter and Erin Baxter.

Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17,2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday at Owen Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Stephen UCC or Ky Humane Societies.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 15, 2019
