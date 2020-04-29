|
Blanche Scott
Louisville - Blanche (Thompson) Scott, 84 passed away April 28, 2020.
She was born and raised in Summerville, KY.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Glyn Scott; parents, Arnold and Gladys Thompson; brother, Leon Thompson; sister, Marcella Bishop.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Wells, Tina Scott, and Connie Mills (Mark); grandchildren, Charles Aaron Wells, Jonathan Scott Mills, and Samantha Elizabeth Miller; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Wren, Jude, and Reese.
Due to the current pandemic services will be private in accordance to the Governor's mandates.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or St. Jude Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020