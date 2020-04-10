Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Blanche T. (Anderson) Calloway

Blanche T. (Anderson) Calloway

Louisville - 84, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

She was a member of St. Stephen Church and retired from GE.

She was preceded in death by her son, Michael D. Anderson.

She is survived by her children, Gregory L. Anderson, Dr. Sherryl A. Anderson, Roderick D. Anderson; siblings, Horace Taylor (Barbara), Gonzella Caudell (Travis, Sr.), Robert G. Taylor; 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Due to COVID-19, all services will be private.

Arrangements: A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
