Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
(502) 368-5811
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:30 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bluford Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bluford "Bob" Garrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bluford "Bob" Garrett Obituary
Bluford "Bob" Garrett

Louisville - Bluford H. "Bob" Garrett, 79, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home.

Bluford was a retired terminal operator for Ford Motor Company, a member of Cardinal Hill Baptist Church where he served as Music Minister and Deacon, and was a member of the Highland Park Masonic Lodge. He was a graduate of Valley High School.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mavis Cornett Garrett; children, Janet Garrett, Patrick Garrett, Melody Richards (Alan), and Richard Cook; siblings Druie, Betty, Monty, George, and Joe; 9 grandchildren, Savannah, Scott, Amanda, Kristen, Bryana, Kara, Kayla, Haley, and Seth; and 14 great-grandchildren. Bluford was preceded in death by siblings Marie, Geraldine, and Marcella; and grandchildren Travis and Patrick.

His funeral service will be held at 10:30 Monday at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Sunday.

Memorial gifts may be made to Cardinal Hill Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bluford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -