|
|
Bluford "Bob" Garrett
Louisville - Bluford H. "Bob" Garrett, 79, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home.
Bluford was a retired terminal operator for Ford Motor Company, a member of Cardinal Hill Baptist Church where he served as Music Minister and Deacon, and was a member of the Highland Park Masonic Lodge. He was a graduate of Valley High School.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mavis Cornett Garrett; children, Janet Garrett, Patrick Garrett, Melody Richards (Alan), and Richard Cook; siblings Druie, Betty, Monty, George, and Joe; 9 grandchildren, Savannah, Scott, Amanda, Kristen, Bryana, Kara, Kayla, Haley, and Seth; and 14 great-grandchildren. Bluford was preceded in death by siblings Marie, Geraldine, and Marcella; and grandchildren Travis and Patrick.
His funeral service will be held at 10:30 Monday at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 3601 Taylor Blvd, followed by burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Sunday.
Memorial gifts may be made to Cardinal Hill Baptist Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020