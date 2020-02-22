|
Louisville - BMCM Thomas Ray VanDyke USCGR-Ret (79)
Was born on June 9, 1940 in Louisville, KY and passed away on February 20, 2020. He was an Eagle Scout, graduate of Manual High School Class of 1958, and a retired Master Chief from his beloved US Coast Guard Reserves for over 32 years serving most of that time on the Ohio River. Also the former owner of Technical Application Services Ltd, worked for the old Bryant & Stratton Business College, Performance Motors and Marine Builders.
He was predeceased by his parents George and Essie Catherine VanDyke and sister Sue Byers. Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife of 54 years Jean (nee Hill) VanDyke, daughters Laurie Kelly (Chris), Stacie Buren (Mike), grandchildren: Emma, Owen, Hollie Buren, Brother A. Ronald VanDyke (Pam), Sister Martha VanDyke, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road on Tuesday, February 25 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral will be Wednesday at 12:00 in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Road.
Condolences and memories can be shared with the family at www. Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020