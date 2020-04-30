Bob Coleman
1930 - 2020
Bob Coleman

Louisville - Robert "Bob" Montgomery Coleman, 89, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

He was born on August 30, 1930 in Shady Grove, Kentucky to the late Marion and Gladys (Randolph) Coleman.

Bob retired as a manager from Kay Jewelers and was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Sharon Coleman; children, Debra Settle (Paul), Rod Coleman (Diane), Anna Williford (Brett), Robert Coleman; grandchild, Andrew Settle, Jordan Settle, Amy Settle Gorman, Darren Settle, Lyndsey Bush, Laura Coleman, Brittany Coleman, Aaron Coleman, Jessica Talty, Crista Hays; and 12 great-grandchildren.

All services are private and Bob will be entombed at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that contributions in Bob's memory be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church or School.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Highlands Nursing & Rehab Memory Care Unit for all their love, care and compassion they showed towards Bob.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Entombment
Evergreen Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
