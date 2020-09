Bob MorganLouisville - Bob Morgan, 82, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. He was born on February 3, 1938 in Twila, Kentucky to the late Norman and Ruby (Osborne) Morgan. Survivors include his wife Jane Morgan, children; Michael Morgan (Debbie), Kevin Morgan (Traci), Gina Lankswert (Pat), Janet Spencer (Jeff), grandchildren; Michael Morgan (Amie), Danny Morgan (Renee Strange), Trevor Morgan (Alexxis), Kathryn Morgan, Kristen Morgan, Hannah Lankswert, Nick Lankswert, Lauren Spencer and Addie Spencer; one great-grandson Daniel Michael Morgan; brothers Damon Morgan, Michael Morgan, Jim Morgan (Wanda Basham) and many extended family and friends.Visitation from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Louisville First Church, (4408 Taylorsville Road Louisville, KY 40220).Funeral service will be at 11:00 am on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Louisville First Church. Burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery.Memorial contributions: Adopt Me Bluegrass Rescue or Louisville First Church.To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com