Louisville - Robert "Bob" Rose, 58, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
Bob was retired from Louisville Gas & Electric after 35 years of service. Bob loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. Bob served his country proudly in the United States Navy.
Bob was born on April 22, 1962 in Jacksonville, North Carolina to Donald and Audrey Rose. He is preceded in death by his Parents.
Bob is survived by his loving Wife of 37 years, Susan Rose, Son, David Robert Rose, Daughter, Lauren Brown (Anthony), Sister, Victoria Moore (Terry), Brother, Donald J Rose, Jr., Brother, James L Rose (Hannah), Sister, Terri Franklin, Granddaughter, Olivia Rose Brown, Grandsons, Noah Anthony Brown, and Samuel Edward Nicolo Brown.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, (245 Juneau Dr, Louisville, KY). His Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions with burial to follow at Worthington Cemetery.
