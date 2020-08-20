1/1
Bobbie C. Wilson
Bobbie C. Wilson

Louisville - 86, passed away Tuesday August 18, 2020.

She was a member of St. Stephen Church and the Temple Choir.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Darrell L. Wilson, her daughters, Vanessa D. Mason, Milan Y. Jones and Valerie (Rawleigh, Sr.) Richardson, 5 grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren.

Visitation: 9 am-11 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at G. C. Williams Funeral Home, 1935 W. Broadway with funeral to follow at 11 am. Entombment at Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Rd.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
