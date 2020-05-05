Bobbie Jean Hignite
1929 - 2020
Bobbie Jean Hignite

Sellersburg, Formerly of Spring Valley, Ohio - Mrs Bobbie Jean Hignite, 90, of Spring Valley, Ohio, departed this life on May 1, 2020. She was born on August, 2, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Zella Mae and Ernie Cecil Todd. She worked as a legal secretary but her greatest joys came from being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and Godly woman. She often gave of her time freely to volunteer taking seniors to run errands and keep necessary appointments. She was so gifted and made clothing and crafts and gave them freely to all family and friends. Another favorite hobby was garage sales and the art of bartering, often utilizing her children and grandchildren to obtain the greatest savings. She was the matriarch for the Hignite family and will be so missed by everyone that knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Roy Edward Hignite: Sons Tracy Todd Hignite (Jeanne), and Taylor Kent Hignite, (Jodie), grandchildren Todd Edward Hignite, Tytus Kent Hignite (Kelly), Trent Kent Stephens (Jamie), Trae' Benjamin (Michelle), Stephanie Lynn Hardy (Joshua), and Kelsie Olivia Cain (Max) and 12 great grand-children.

Preceded in death was Terry Edward Hignite (Cathy Sue), her eldest son.

Due to the concern for everyone's safety there will be a private service for only immediate family with burial in Anville, Kentucky. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
