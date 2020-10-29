1/1
Bobbie Jean Jones
Bobbie Jean Jones

Louisville - 78, greeted her Lord and Savior with singing and praising on Sunday, October 25, 2020. When He asked her how she was doing, we know she said, "Blessed beyond Measure!"

She was a faithful servant at New Covenant Baptist Church where she attended many years and she truly loved her church family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Troy Jones and brothers Harold Walker, Jr. and Lee Irvin Walker.

She is survived by her son; Shedrick J. Jones, Jr (Neysa); grandsons; Matthew and Myles, whom she loved with all her heart; sisters; Velma Borner (Arthur) of California, Cynthia Stevens (Dale), Virginia Gillliam and Sarah Frand (Clifford) all of Texas.

Visitation: 9:00-11:00 a. m. Monday November 2, 2020 at New Covenant Baptist Church, 1190 South 40th Street, Louisville, KY, followed by the funeral at 11:00 a.m. Burial; Green Meadows Cemetery.

G. C. Williams Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required for visitation and service.




Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
