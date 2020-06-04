Bobbie Jean McMakin
Louisville - 82, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church.
She is survived by her grandson, Rico Love; sisters, Ida Lee Mathis and Lettie Birdsong; great-grandchildren Duane, Tiara, Ryan and Justin Love, Syden Johnson, Cornell, Rayden, Ricai Love and Lauren Love; great-great-grandson, Tristan Jacobs, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 11am-12pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 10, 2020.