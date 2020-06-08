Bobbie Jean McMakinLouisville - Bobbie Jean McMakin, 82, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born to the late Robert and Bessie Love on Oct 8, 1937.She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church, and retired from Jefferson County School System.She is survived by her 3 children, Virginia Williams (Calvin), Kenneth McMakin Jr. (Linda) and Dale Claxton (Melissa); 11 grandchildren, Rico Love, Vanity and Corea Clark, Travis and Makayla McMakin; sisters, Ida Lee Mathis and Lettie Birdsong; 17 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchild, brother in law, Mitchel Sterling and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.Visitation: 11am-12pm Saturday, June 13, 2020 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with funeral service to follow at noon.