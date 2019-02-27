Services
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Georgetown
7420 Highway 64
Georgetown, IN 47122
(812) 951-2131
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Georgetown
7420 Highway 64
Georgetown, IN 47122
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Georgetown
7420 Highway 64
Georgetown, IN 47122
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Georgetown
7420 Highway 64
Georgetown, IN 47122
Georgetown, IN - Bobby Bruce Kaiser, 91, died Monday, February 25, 2019 in Clarksville. He was preceded in death by his parents, a stillborn sister, Barbara Ann and a great grandson, Malachi Lopez. Survivors include his wife, Maxine Roberts Kaiser, 3 Sons: Garel (Nancy) and Michael (Patricia) of Georgetown, IN and Lynn (Wendie) of Greenville, IN. One Daughter, Kimberlee Eckart (David) of Huntington, IN. 13 Grandchildren, 23 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown. Friends may call Friday 12-8 PM and Saturday 10-11 AM. Burial will be in Edwardsville Cemetery in Edwardsville, IN.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 27, 2019
