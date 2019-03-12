|
Bobby Hamilton
Flaherty - Robert F. (Bobby) Hamilton, Jr., 88, husband of Martha Jane Hager Hamilton, Flaherty, KY, died Saturday, March 9, 2019.
He was a farmer and owner of Hidden Spring Farm where he raised purebred and commercial cattle along with a diversified crop operation. He served on the Meade County School Board for 14 years, with 12 of those years serving as Chairman. He also served several years on the Meade County Fair Board. Mr. Hamilton was a member of St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty, Kentucky and participated in many other local community activities as well.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Jane Hager Hamilton, with whom he celebrated over 60 years of marriage; his parents, Robert F. Hamilton, Sr. and Alice Elizabeth (Bunger) Hamilton; infant daughter, Nancy Ann; and daughter-in-law, Wanda Simcoe Hamilton.
Mr. Hamilton is survived by his children, Mary June Hamilton (Charles Wright), Frankfort, KY, Patricia Gail (Harold) Miller, Boone, NC, Steven Louis Hamilton, Indianapolis, IN, Alan Francis (Nancy) Hamilton, Frankfort, KY, David Anthony (Melissa) Hamilton, Sr., Flaherty, KY, Jeffrey Martin (Sherriann) Hamilton, Pewee Valley, KY; his grandchildren, Jennifer Miller (Matt) Weronski, Alexandria, VA, Angela Miller (Brandon) Veler, Raleigh, NC, Chris (Emily) Hamilton, Denver, CO, Liz Hamilton (Steven) Curtis, Noblesville, IN, David (Carrie) Hamilton, Jr., Laura Hamilton (Andy) Reynolds and Cameron (Christie) Hamilton, all of Lexington, KY, Olivia Jane Hamilton, Elizabethtown, KY, Kate Hamilton, Alison Hamilton and Garrett Hamilton, all of Frankfort, KY, Isabel Hamilton, Pewee Valley, KY; fourteen great grandchildren; his brother, Sam (Lois) Hamilton, Somonauk, IL; and his sister, Carol Ann Hamilton (Mike) Jones, Elizabethtown, KY.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, March 14, at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Flaherty, KY, with Rev. Jeff Hopper officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held at Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg, KY, from 4:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, March 13, and from 9:00-10:00 AM on Thursday.
Flowers are for the living to enjoy. Memorial gifts may be made to Mass of the Air, 1200 S. Shelby Street, Louisville, KY 40203; or to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 440 St. Martin Road, Vine Grove, KY 40175.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019