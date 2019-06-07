|
Bobby Holton
Louisville - Bobby Holton, 86, of Louisville passed away on June 5, 2019. He was a retired service manager for Western Auto and a veteran of the United States Army.
Bobby was predeceased by his brothers, Raymond and Leland Holton, and his sister Emma Jean Rowe.
Survivors include his two daughters, Kim and Tracie Holton; brother, Alvis "Buck" Holton, and his sister Joyce Jenkins.
Visitation 4-7pm on Saturday, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children (520 W Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202).
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 7, 2019