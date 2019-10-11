|
|
Bobby Joe Martin
Louisville - Bobby Joe Martin, 61 passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
He was a Townsend Tree Service employee, a member of Life Church Louisville an avid dart player and UK fan.
Survivors include one daughter Angel Dotson-Stampley (Jamale), brothers Tommy Martin (Carolyn) and Joey Gettings (Kathy), sister Machelle Diehl, grandchildren Kayla, Isiah and Alexander and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service 1 PM Wednesday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation 12 to 8 PM Tuesday and 10 AM till time of service on Wednesday.
The family would like to thank all the nurses, doctors and staff that took care of Bobby.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019