Bobby L. Milliner
Louisville - 81, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was born on December 7, 1937 to the late William and Bessie Milliner. Bob was a member of Harvest Baptist church and retired after 47 years from Hillerich & Bradsby (Louisville Slugger) as a maintenance supervisor. He was a hard worker who took great pride in his work, this he passed down to his children and grandchildren. He always had a welcoming smile and loved his family. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, William Edward Milliner.
Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joyce Marie Milliner; daughter, Tracy Smith (Bruce); son, Robert L. Milliner (Angie); six grandchildren, Paige Smith, Brett, Landon, and Addie Milliner, Megan Pietrasiewicz (Zach), and Matthew Stotts.
Funeral services will be at 11 AM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Beth Haven Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12 - 8 PM on Sunday at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Louisville (hosparushealth.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019