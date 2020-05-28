Bobby Lee Edwards
Bobby Lee Edwards

Louisville - 89, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was a member of Green Castle Baptist Church and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He received his Bachelors Degree at Alabama State University, Masters at Vandercook College of Music and

began post graduate work at the University of Illinois & Indiana University where he met his wife. He was a retired JCPS Educator and longtime band Director of the Central High School Marching Yellow Jackets.

Mr. Edwards was preceded in death by his wife Grace Coleman Edwards.

He is survived by his children, Annette Grasty (Derek), Marcia Edwards and Brian Edwards (Angela); grandsons, William Parker Grasty, William Marshall Grasty, Logan Lee Edwards and Coleman Wright Edwards; niece, Barbara Sanders Frazier.

Funeral will be private and a Memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the Central High School Band or the Music Department at Alabama State University.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
May 28, 2020
