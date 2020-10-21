Bobby ParsonsLouisville - Bobby Glen Parsons, 85, of Fairdale, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Bobby loved to raise cattle, gardening and taking care of his farm.He was born on April 13, 1935 in Beechmont, Kentucky to Orville and Ruby (Cartwright) Parsons. He is preceded in death by his Father, Orville Parsons, Mother, Ruby M. Parsons, Sons, Steven Parsons, Jeffery Parsons, Sisters, Ruby Lynn Parsons, Carrie Mae Thompson, Brother, Orville Newman.Bobby is survived by his loving family, Children, Becky Brennan, Gary (Debbie) Parsons, Tammy Parsons, Karyn (Alan) Edrington, 13 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren and Sister, Ellean Murphy.Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow at Mt. Holly Cemetery in Fairdale, Kentucky.The family requests that in lieu of flowers and food contributions in Bobby's memory be made to Kentucky Humane Society.To leave a special message for the family, please visit