1/1
Bobby Parsons
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Parsons

Louisville - Bobby Glen Parsons, 85, of Fairdale, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Bobby loved to raise cattle, gardening and taking care of his farm.

He was born on April 13, 1935 in Beechmont, Kentucky to Orville and Ruby (Cartwright) Parsons. He is preceded in death by his Father, Orville Parsons, Mother, Ruby M. Parsons, Sons, Steven Parsons, Jeffery Parsons, Sisters, Ruby Lynn Parsons, Carrie Mae Thompson, Brother, Orville Newman.

Bobby is survived by his loving family, Children, Becky Brennan, Gary (Debbie) Parsons, Tammy Parsons, Karyn (Alan) Edrington, 13 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren and Sister, Ellean Murphy.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Funeral Service will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow at Mt. Holly Cemetery in Fairdale, Kentucky.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers and food contributions in Bobby's memory be made to Kentucky Humane Society.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 20, 2020
When I was working at the lab, he came in regularly and always with a smile & a story! So often he would bring fresh produce from his garden. He was very proud of his calfs & show us pictures of his farm animals. Prayers to you as you say goodbye for now
Carol Forbis
Acquaintance
October 20, 2020
I will miss you, and your stories about the farm, and your awesome tomato’s! You were the hardest worker I have ever met! R.I.P. my friend! ❤
Martha Chappell
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved