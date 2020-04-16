Services
Bobby Selby Brooks Obituary
Louisville - Bobby Selby Brooks, 86, passed away Sun. April 12th at Radcliff Veterans Center.

Dad will be forever remembered by his children Tammy (Daniel), Belinda (Jeff), Donnie (Debbie), Toni, Chip and Terry; Grand Kids Jonathan, Danielle, Cheyenne, Sierra, Hayden and Jericho; Great Grand Kids Makayla and Brayleigh; Sister Debbie.

Bobby is preceded in death by Rose Mary, his wife of 49 years.

Dad enjoyed his interactions with customers during his 60+ years owning and working at service stations. He never missed a day of work, however his family was the most important thing to him, including his Radcliff Veterans Center family. Dad enjoyed reading, music, telling stories, the beach and every moment spent with his grandchildren. He was generous with a heart of gold and a great sense of humor. Dad was a wonderful father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be greatly missed.

Dad served in the U.S. Marine Corps and will be buried at Lebanon National Cemetery with military honors at a later date.
