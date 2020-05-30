Bobby Whitaker
Bobby Whitaker

Shelbyville - 79, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Survivors include his former wife and caregiver, Linda Whitaker.

Visitation 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 at Webb Funeral Home. Time of Remembrance will follow at 7 p.m. and Masonic Rites will be performed at 7:30 p.m. In accordance with his wishes, cremation follows services Tuesday. Memorial service later at Shelbyville Moose Lodge #1715.

Expressions of sympathy to WHAS Crusade for Children.

Arrangements by Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.webbfuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Webb Funeral Home - Shelbyville
JUN
2
Service
07:00 PM
Webb Funeral Home - Shelbyville
Funeral services provided by
Webb Funeral Home - Shelbyville
1144 W. Main
Shelbyville, KY 40065
502-633-3750
