Bobby WhitakerShelbyville - 79, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020.Survivors include his former wife and caregiver, Linda Whitaker.Visitation 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 2 at Webb Funeral Home. Time of Remembrance will follow at 7 p.m. and Masonic Rites will be performed at 7:30 p.m. In accordance with his wishes, cremation follows services Tuesday. Memorial service later at Shelbyville Moose Lodge #1715.Expressions of sympathy to WHAS Crusade for Children.Arrangements by Webb Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.webbfuneralhome.com