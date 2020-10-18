1/1
Bona T. Holbrook
Jeffersonville - Bona T. Holbrook, 83, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky passed away October 17, 2020 at his home. He was a retired Corhart Refractories and a veteran in the United States Army. Bona is survived by his loving wife, Brenda Holbrook; two daughters, Angela (Jose) Guzman and Wendy (Roy) Timberlake. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road. Funeral Service will be in the chapel of Kraft Funeral Service on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. The family wishes memorial donations in lieu of flowers be sent to Kindred Hospice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
