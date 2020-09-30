1/1
Boncella "Bonnie" Burke
Boncella "Bonnie" Burke

Louisville - Boncella "Bonnie" Burke passed peacefully in her sleep at her home on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the age of 80.

Born July 13, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Walter Warman and Artina Warman, and sister of the late Loren Warman (Iva Warman).

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Harry Burke; daughter, Terri Board, two sons, Timothy Burke (Kathy Burke) and Todd Burke (Pam Burke), sister, Linda Moore (Jesse Moore), brother, Jerry Warman (Barbara Warman); 4 grandchildren, Tyler Board, Noah Burke, Jacob Burke and Dakota Burke, and two great-grandchildren, Maci Riggs, and Nevaeh Riggs.

Throughout her life, Bonnie above all loved her family. She was an inspiration, a listener, a caregiver, a selfless woman who always put others first. She touched the lives of many who were lucky to have known her. She was our "Boo" and she will forever be in our hearts.

A private celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.






Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
