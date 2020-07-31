1/1
Bonita Dean (Gambrel) Slayton
Bonita Dean (Gambrel) Slayton

LOUISVILLE - Bonita Dean (Gambrel) Slayton, 85, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was a homemaker and Baptist by faith.

Preceded in death by her parents Orange and Lola (Wilson) Gambrel; her loving husband Herman G. Slayton; her mother Clara Wilson; brothers John Gambrel and Willard; two sisters Edith and Lucy and a granddaughter, Stacey.

Survived by her four children, Cheryl Dolson (Dennis), Belinda Hickman (Eugene), Christina Slayton, Shawn Slayton (Michelle); five grandchildren Paula Marie, James Shawn, Bethany, Chelsey, Josh; four great grandchildren Gage, Wyatt, Dawson and Emma.

Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway entrusted with Her arrangements

Due to the Covid the services will be private.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
