Bonita Dean (Gambrel) SlaytonLOUISVILLE - Bonita Dean (Gambrel) Slayton, 85, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.She was a homemaker and Baptist by faith.Preceded in death by her parents Orange and Lola (Wilson) Gambrel; her loving husband Herman G. Slayton; her mother Clara Wilson; brothers John Gambrel and Willard; two sisters Edith and Lucy and a granddaughter, Stacey.Survived by her four children, Cheryl Dolson (Dennis), Belinda Hickman (Eugene), Christina Slayton, Shawn Slayton (Michelle); five grandchildren Paula Marie, James Shawn, Bethany, Chelsey, Josh; four great grandchildren Gage, Wyatt, Dawson and Emma.Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway entrusted with Her arrangementsDue to the Covid the services will be private.