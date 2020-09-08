1/1
Bonita "Bonnie" Goddard
Bonita "Bonnie" Goddard

Louisville - 81, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020.

Bonnie is a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church and the Senior Club at her church. She was a proud former president of the Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Auxiliary and volunteer at the hospital.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Goddard.

Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Elaine Etter and Betsy Reliford; and grandchildren, Jeremy Harlow, Christian Goodyear (Chelsea Bingham), Jenna Reliford and Alex Reliford. Also survived by her extended family and best friend, Charmaine Paslick.

Her celebration of life Mass will be held 10 a.m. Friday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 9125 Lewiston Dr. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens-West. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
SEP
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
SEP
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
