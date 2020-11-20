Bonita Lillard Smith
Bonita Lillard Smith died November 15, 2020 in Traverse City, Michigan. Bonnie was born in Warsaw, Kentucky November 26, 1937. Her parents were Lillie Marshall Lillard and Noble Lillard. Bonnie has a sister, Mildred Wearren. The family moved in 1948 to the land on Moser Road in Jeffersontown where they established Lillard's Nursery.
Bonnie and Mildred attended Middletown Elementary School and Eastern High School. Mildred graduated in 1953 and Bonnie in 1955. Bonnie kept close to classmates, friends and family in Louisville while residing in Northern Michigan for the past 45 years.
Bonnie is also survived by her husband Bryan Smith, son David (Stephanie) Schlueter, granddaughter Kennedy Schlueter.
Bonnie will be have a private service in Kentucky and be buried there in the family plot.
