Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
Bonni Marker McKinzie

Bonni Marker McKinzie Obituary
Bonni Marker McKinzie

Louisville - Bonni Marker McKinzie passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was a native of Louisville, KY and a Registered Nurse for over 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Evelyn (Jackson) Marker.

She is survived by her former husband, Douglas McKinzie; her two daughters, Leslie Davis (Jeff) and Jennifer Hunt (Matt); 4 grandchildren, Drew Davis, Alli Davis, Kyle Hunt, and Taylor Hunt; 4 lifelong friends who were her only "sisters", Sally Porter, Linda Engle, Karen Sanders, and Linda Jackson.

Funeral service 10 am Monday August 12th, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation 1-4 pm Sunday August 11th at Pearson's.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 9, 2019
