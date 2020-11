Or Copy this URL to Share

Bonnie Blue Francis Marcum



Bonnie Blue Francis Marcum passed away Nov. 3rd 2020 at the age of 71. 6/6/1949-11/03/2020. She is survived by her loving husband Ricky. Son Robert Francis. Stepson Eric Marcum. Sisters Donna Bond and Stacey Kranz. Brothers Kenny and Michael Francis. And Aunt Joan Shields. Cremation was chosen. Rattermans funeral home









