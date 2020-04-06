|
|
Bonnie Glickman Baer
Bonnie Glickman Baer (Thomas K.) passed away on April 4, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Bonnie was born in Buffalo, NY on November 13, 1927. After 10 years her family moved to NYC, and 2 years later to Toledo, OH. She graduated from Ohio State University in 1949. Bonnie married Tom, whom she had met while counseling at Camp Wingfoot on Lake Erie. They settled in Louisville, KY where they lived for 65 years. Bonnie taught English at Ballard High School for many years. Upon her retirement she became an avid bridge play, reaching the level of BRONZE LIFE MASTER. The Baers had 3 children: Bruce J. (Nancy), Thomas M. (Laine), and Betsy. There were 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandkids. In 2014 her husband, Tom, passed away suddenly. A year later Bonnie moved to St. Louis, MO to be with her daughter. Bonnie asked that her body be donated to the National Body Donor Program. Expressions of sympathy may be made to: The Temple, 5100 U.S. 42, Louisville, KY 40222 or Bernheim Arboretum, PO Box 130, Clermont, KY 40110.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020