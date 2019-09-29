|
|
Bonnie Hickerson
Louisville - 89, passed away September 27, 2019 at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was born May 26, 1930 in Louisville, Ky to the late Leo J. and Mary Virginia Woolfolk Kaiser.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ruth Norris (Dave), Connie Hickerson Keiffner, Tricia Klempner (Mark); a son, Joseph D. Hickerson; four sisters; Carolyn, Pat, Mary Lou; one brother, Jack; 11 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, KY 40205. Visitation will be 2:00- 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2nd, and 11-1:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019