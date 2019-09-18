|
|
Bonnie Jean Cole
Louisville - Bonnie Jean Cole, 66, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Roberta and John Cole Jr., siblings Johnny Cole and Evon Cole-Martin.
She is survived by her sons, Gregory and Isham Cole; grandchildren, Jasmin Clark (Ron), Gregory Cole, Brooklyn Cole, Anthony Gagel and Evie Cole; siblings, Nancy Shelton (Warren), Joan Cole, Fannie Cole, John Cole III, George Cole and Robert Arnold; bonus son, Demetrius Horton.
Visitation: 5pm-8pm Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Burnett Ave Baptist Church, 6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Funeral: 11am Monday, September 23, 2019 at the church. Burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019