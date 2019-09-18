Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Jean Cole

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Jean Cole Obituary
Bonnie Jean Cole

Louisville - Bonnie Jean Cole, 66, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Roberta and John Cole Jr., siblings Johnny Cole and Evon Cole-Martin.

She is survived by her sons, Gregory and Isham Cole; grandchildren, Jasmin Clark (Ron), Gregory Cole, Brooklyn Cole, Anthony Gagel and Evie Cole; siblings, Nancy Shelton (Warren), Joan Cole, Fannie Cole, John Cole III, George Cole and Robert Arnold; bonus son, Demetrius Horton.

Visitation: 5pm-8pm Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Burnett Ave Baptist Church, 6800 S. Hurstbourne Pkwy, Funeral: 11am Monday, September 23, 2019 at the church. Burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.