Bonnie Jean O'Rourke
Bonnie Jean O'Rourke

Louisville - Bonnie O'Rourke passed away on October 28, 2020 in Louisville, Ky.

She was the daughter of the late Edward and Matilda Lynn.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 59 years, Terry; her sister; Jo Ann Feller; her children, Kathleen(Joel) Aubrey, Danny(Patty) O'Rourke and Patrick(Diane) O'Rourke; her grandchildren, Joseph Baumann, Molly O'Rourke, Katie Baumann , Will O'Rourke; her nieces, nephews; and a host of long-time friends; all who will greatly miss her.

Bonnie was a Kentucky Colonel; a proud Louisvillian; an avid fan of horse racing and boating.

Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Monday November 2, 2020 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church 1395 Girard Drive with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.








Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Albert the Great Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
