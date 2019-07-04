|
Bonnie Jean Wetzel Smith
Ramsey, IN - Bonnie Jean Wetzel Smith, age 96, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Bonnie was born May 19, 1923 at Depauw, Indiana to the late Lewis and Luella Feltner Wetzel. She was a home maker and member of Saint Bernard Catholic Church, Frenchtown, Indiana.
Also, preceding her in death were her husband, Eldo F. Smith; son, Michael Wayne Smith; daughter, Mary Angela Smith; brothers, Roy Dale and Waldo Wetzel; sisters, Bernice Lyons, Anna M. Shirley, Myrtle McAdams, Geneva Burke and Laura Dicus.
Surviving are daughters, Betty House (Randall) of Jeffersonville, IN and Phyllis A. Wernert (Larry) of Ramsey, IN; sister, Helen Leszcynski; 7 grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.
Funeral 10:30 A.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Saint Bernard Catholic Church, 7600 Hwy 337 NW, Depauw, Indiana with burial in the church cemetery.
Visitation 2 - 8 P.M. Friday and after 8:30 A.M. Saturday at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019