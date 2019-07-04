Services
Swarens Funeral Home Inc
1405 Highway 64 Nw
Ramsey, IN 47166
(812) 347-2417
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
8:30 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Bernard Catholic Church
7600 Hwy 337 NW
Depauw, IN
Bonnie Jean Wetzel Smith


1923 - 2019
Bonnie Jean Wetzel Smith Obituary
Bonnie Jean Wetzel Smith

Ramsey, IN - Bonnie Jean Wetzel Smith, age 96, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Bonnie was born May 19, 1923 at Depauw, Indiana to the late Lewis and Luella Feltner Wetzel. She was a home maker and member of Saint Bernard Catholic Church, Frenchtown, Indiana.

Also, preceding her in death were her husband, Eldo F. Smith; son, Michael Wayne Smith; daughter, Mary Angela Smith; brothers, Roy Dale and Waldo Wetzel; sisters, Bernice Lyons, Anna M. Shirley, Myrtle McAdams, Geneva Burke and Laura Dicus.

Surviving are daughters, Betty House (Randall) of Jeffersonville, IN and Phyllis A. Wernert (Larry) of Ramsey, IN; sister, Helen Leszcynski; 7 grandchildren and 13 Great Grandchildren.

Funeral 10:30 A.M. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Saint Bernard Catholic Church, 7600 Hwy 337 NW, Depauw, Indiana with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation 2 - 8 P.M. Friday and after 8:30 A.M. Saturday at Swarens Funeral Home, 1405 Hwy 64 NW, Ramsey, Indiana.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019
