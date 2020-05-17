Bonnie Jenkins
Bonnie Jenkins

New Albany, Indiana - Bonnie Jean Jenkins, 81, passed away Saturday morning at Autumn Woods Health Campus. She was a homemaker who absolutely loved her kids, but also kept herself busy with many interests. She loved to garden and you practically couldn't get her off the lawn mower! She could sew "like nobody's business" and cooked many favorites such as german potato salad, peanut butter fudge and persimmon pudding. She also adored her cat, Calico "Callie" and german shepherd, Doobie.

Bonnie is survived by her sons - Steve Diedrich (Kelly) and Dean Diedrich (Polly); step-sons - Joe Jenkins (Karria) and Tony Jenkins (Suzanne); step-daughter - Vicki LaPrad; son-in-law - Jack Moreillon; 11 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 37 years - Tommy Lee Jenkins; daughter - Portia Moreillon; parents - Bert and Flossie Jones; brothers - Jim Jones and Donnie Jones.

The family would like to express EXTREME GRATITUDE towards the nurses and staff at Autumn Woods. They are very appreciative of how they took care of Bonnie!!

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be held privately, but a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Bonnie will be buried with her husband at Martinsburg Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes (1119 E. Market Street).

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Bonnie's name to the Floyd county Animal Rescue League or Martinsburg Cemetery Maintenance.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Seabrook Dieckmann & Naville - Market Street Chapel
1119 East Market Street
New Albany, IN 47150
(812) 944-6455
