Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Clementsville Cemetery
Clay County, TN
View Map
Bonnie Kay Turner

Bonnie Kay Turner Obituary
Bonnie Kay Turner

Louisville - Returned to her Heavenly Father on Sunday, December 29, 2019.

She was born in Clay County, TN to the late Buford and Ruby Watkins. She worked as a production worker for the C. Lee Cook Company where she met her husband.

Besides her parents, Kay is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Turner; her son, Toby Deckard; a brother, Billy Watkins; a sister, Peggy Deckard; and a grandson, Bradley Akers.

Kay is survived by two sons, Tony Deckard (Carla) and Robbie Deckard (Joyce); a daughter, Janet Weston (Joey); a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Judy Watkins and a brother-in-law, Clifford Deckard.

Her funeral will be on Saturday, January 4th, at 10am at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway with interment at the Clementsville Cemetery in Clay County, TN. Visitation will be on Friday from 3pm until 8pm.

"A Tribute to Mother"

Bless the dear mothers everywhere, mothers aren't mothers unless they care,

Thank God for a dad who chose my mother, she was the best and farest from others.

On this special day set apart, she will be the queen of my heart,

On my lapel, a red rose I will wear, showing the world how much I care.

Before the day is done, we will say one by one,

We love her, home wouldn't be home without mother.

To you who have a mother here, cherish and love her, she is dear.

To you whose mother has gone above, wear a white rose with memories of love.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
