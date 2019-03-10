|
Bonnie Lou Campbell Gore
Louisville, KY - Bonnie Lou Campbell Gore, 73, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.
She was born on January 3, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky to Albert and Mary (Bunch) Campbell. She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Christopher Dale Gore, brother, Raymond Lee Campbell, brother, Donald Wayne Campbell, brother, Steven Dale Campbell.
Bonnie is survived by her son, Ronald Lynn Gore, Jr., son, Gregory Hamilton Gore (Debbie Roberts), sister, Mary Ann Campbell Beeber, brother, Albert Hamilton (Theresa ) Campbell, 4 grandchildren, Ronnie Ray Gore, Crystal Ann Gore, Christopher Dale Gore, Jr., Amanda Marie Durbin, 5 Great Grandchildren.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Bonnie's "Forever Sisters", Debbie Cook Altes, Jeanette Campbell Cummings, Dorothy & Christine Campbell & Chris Stumph for all of their love and support throughout the years.
A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
The family requests that contributions in Bonnie's memory be made to Louisville Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019