Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Gore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Lou Campbell Gore


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Bonnie Lou Campbell Gore Obituary
Bonnie Lou Campbell Gore

Louisville, KY - Bonnie Lou Campbell Gore, 73, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019.

She was born on January 3, 1946 in Louisville, Kentucky to Albert and Mary (Bunch) Campbell. She is preceded in death by her parents, son, Christopher Dale Gore, brother, Raymond Lee Campbell, brother, Donald Wayne Campbell, brother, Steven Dale Campbell.

Bonnie is survived by her son, Ronald Lynn Gore, Jr., son, Gregory Hamilton Gore (Debbie Roberts), sister, Mary Ann Campbell Beeber, brother, Albert Hamilton (Theresa ) Campbell, 4 grandchildren, Ronnie Ray Gore, Crystal Ann Gore, Christopher Dale Gore, Jr., Amanda Marie Durbin, 5 Great Grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Bonnie's "Forever Sisters", Debbie Cook Altes, Jeanette Campbell Cummings, Dorothy & Christine Campbell & Chris Stumph for all of their love and support throughout the years.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

The family requests that contributions in Bonnie's memory be made to Louisville Humane Society.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Download Now