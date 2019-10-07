|
|
Bonnie Marie (Hall) Kaelin
Louisville - Bonnie Marie (Hall) Kaelin
Entered the gates of heaven on October 6, 2019. She passed away at Saints Mary & Elizabeth Hospital in Louisville. Bonnie was born to Benjamin Stephen and Mary Rose Hall on February 20, 1938. She was a retired hairdresser who lived her strong Catholic faith through daily prayer and by giving to Christian charities and to those in need. Bonnie will be remembered in the hearts of her beloved husband of 63 years, Raymond C. Kaelin and her children Kim Fosnight (Ron), Raymond Anthony Kaelin (Melanie), John Kaelin (Cynthia Lowrey), Mark Kaelin (Judy), Joseph Kaelin (Tonia), 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40216.
Service will be on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church located at 1925 Lewiston Dr, Louisville, KY 40216.
Burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.
Donations in her memory may be made to St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019