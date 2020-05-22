Bonnie Marie Smith
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie Marie Smith

Bonnie Marie Smith, age 71, died May 16, 2020. She was born to the late Henry & Dorothy Smith March 25, 1949.

Bonnie was a kind and generous person who had an amazing artistic ability and green thumb.

She leaves behind a husband of 26 years, Ivan D. Smith, who loved her dearly; daughter, Julie (Lowell) Wood; stepson, Donald (Amy) Smith; grandchildren, Staci (Brett) Rodgers, Nicholas (Carrie) Siroky, Dylan Siroky, Andrew Siroky, and Jessica Engstrom; and two great granddaughters, all who loved her dearly.

She loved bingo and sold the player packs for over 10 years at J-Town bingo every Sunday.

Bonnie lost her only son, Christopher Siroky (45) on April 24, 2020, and never recovered. We believe she died of a broken heart.

We ask for your prayers as we grieve the loss of this wonderful lady.

Cremation was chosen and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved