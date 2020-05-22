Bonnie Marie Smith



Bonnie Marie Smith, age 71, died May 16, 2020. She was born to the late Henry & Dorothy Smith March 25, 1949.



Bonnie was a kind and generous person who had an amazing artistic ability and green thumb.



She leaves behind a husband of 26 years, Ivan D. Smith, who loved her dearly; daughter, Julie (Lowell) Wood; stepson, Donald (Amy) Smith; grandchildren, Staci (Brett) Rodgers, Nicholas (Carrie) Siroky, Dylan Siroky, Andrew Siroky, and Jessica Engstrom; and two great granddaughters, all who loved her dearly.



She loved bingo and sold the player packs for over 10 years at J-Town bingo every Sunday.



Bonnie lost her only son, Christopher Siroky (45) on April 24, 2020, and never recovered. We believe she died of a broken heart.



We ask for your prayers as we grieve the loss of this wonderful lady.



Cremation was chosen and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.









