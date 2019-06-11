Services
RATTERMAN KEENAN SOUTHWEST CHAPELS
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
Bonnie Marie Spraggins Foree


1932 - 2019
Bonnie Marie Spraggins Foree Obituary
Bonnie Marie Spraggins Foree

Louisville - 86, passed on to her Heavenly Father Sunday, June 9, 2019 with her family by her side.

She was born July 7, 1932 to Hiram and Gladys Spraggins both deceased, also preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Alberta Spraggins.

She was retired from Devoe & Raynolds Paint Company and a proud Navy Veteran during the Korean Conflict.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years William "Bill" Foree; daughters, Sharon Foree and Pauletta Vincent (Barry); sons, William "Bill" Jr. (Misty), Danny (Kris) and Timothy Foree (Michelle); sisters, Susie Weller, Goldie Piatt and Carol Jean McGuirk; step children, Connie Light and Dennis (Nami) Foree; 19 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Her celebration of life will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with entombment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. and after 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hillsdale Baptist Church, 4714 E. Pages Lane,
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 11, 2019
