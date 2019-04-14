|
|
Bonnie Powell Jarrell
Louisville - Bonnie Powell Jarrell reluctantly left the room (as Henry Scott Holland would say) surrounded by love on April 8th 2019, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Bonnie was born in Ashland, Kentucky, October 25, 1950. She grew up with a large family and friends in a close knit community that enjoyed spending time together.
Her days at Paul G. Blazer High School were filled with lifelong friends that loved cruising the Bluegrass Diner, and listening to great music too loudly. She marched in mud, while pretending to play the flute as she would laughingly say. As her daughter would tell you, Bonnie's majorette skills were still practiced regularly.
While earning her degree at the University of Kentucky, she refined her coaching skills, her brownie recipe and her tenacity for rebelling against authority, in fact, not even fire drills could distract her.
Upon marrying her husband David, Bonnie became COO of Jarrell Enterprises. Mrs. Jarrell expanded the domestic engineering role by wearing many hats in the organization. Her duties included accounting, human resources, logistics, research/development, environmental health/safety, as well as lead mediator and mentor. She was never too busy to help anyone with wisdom, guidance, encouragement or a hug.
In her spare time, Bonnie was eclectic and fun. She was a lover of music, laughing, dancing, as well as crocheting and old movies, especially the Thin Man series. She was a science fiction enthusiast and left knowing exactly what the meaning of 42 is.
Her ability to remember song lyrics, quote family history/lore and quote from the many books she read was second to none. Bonnie also loved four letter words, and used them to their full potential while coaching her beloved Wildcats. She was proud to be a member of The University of Kentucky Alumni Association, and remained active in the organization. Bonnie was happiest while walking on the beach, and visiting with loved ones, especially the family Dachshunds which she referred to as her grand weenies.
Bonnie Powell Jarrell is survived by her husband David Jarrell, daughter; Marcena Jo (John) Lentz, brother; Brian K. Powell, niece and nephew; Kelly Powell, Ian (Emily) Powell, as well as a host of extended family and adored friends.
She is preceded in death by her wonderful parents Charles L. Powell and Marcena J. Powell.
Memorial contributions can be made by random acts of kindness and donations to the Humane Society.
Bonnie Powell Jarrell left us too soon, and will forever be loved and missed. She is now with Our Lord. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019