Bonnie (Louise) Richardson Abner
Louisville - 90, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Louisville KY at Landmark of Iroquois Park, 900 Gagel Ave, Louisville KY 40216, where she had recently been residing. She was born in Cromwell KY (Ohio County) on November 9, 1929, the second of four daughters of Wayne and Murl (Chinn) Richardson (her sisters were Martine Crooks, Eula Rhea "Sugar" Iler, and Betty Joyce Arnold, the last surviving sister). Bonnie graduated from Butler County High School, then attended Campbellsville College, Western Kentucky Teachers College, and received her Masters of Education from the University of Louisville.
Bonnie taught in elementary schools in Louisville KY (Watson Lane Elementary, Medora Elementary, Dixie Elementary, Goldsmith Elementary, and Kerrick Elementary, primarily fifth grade at these schools). After teaching more than 30 years, she retired, and she and Lester moved to the Shively area of Louisville. She was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a teaching fraternity for women educators. She was a faithful member of Cloverleaf Baptist Church here in Louisville KY, and also an involved supporter of both Campbellsville University, in Campbellsville KY, and Kentucky Baptist orphanages. She was probably most proud of being a "devoted prayer warrior."
She married Lester B. Abner on October 31, 1947; he preceded her in death in January 2006. You will notice that they got married on Halloween, so of course the standard refrain in their home was "I got tricked, but you got treated!"
Bonnie is survived by her sister Betty, her two sons (Lester B. "Bob" Abner, Jr., and David Leland Abner), Bob's daughter (Alison) and David's two sons (Josh and Nick), Alison's son Kalyb Perry, and Nick's son Dylan Wade Abner. Also surviving are Bonnie's nieces and nephews (Sugar's children Winnie, Rod and Rachel, and Betty's children Glen, Charlene, Perry, Jackie and Kelly).
The funeral will be held at Owen Funeral Home here in Louisville. A short graveside service will be held at Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam, KY. Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the service and burial will regretfully be restricted to family only.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Campbellsville University. Contact information for donations is as follows:
Contact Benji Kelly at (270) 789-5061 — or via email at [email protected]
